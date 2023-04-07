Snow is on Its Way Out, and Golf Courses Are Ready to Open

It was a wet and cold start to the week, but golf courses around Northern Michigan are still ready to start the season.

The Cadillac Country Club has been buzzing with excitement lately. They say they’ve been getting lots of calls and new memberships.

The grounds crew have been working around the snow for the last few weeks getting things ready and were able to get the mowers out for the first time on Friday. Even with gloomy skies, some members didn’t let the weather get in the way on opening day.

“We’re just excited to get season started. Our membership is really been on the rise and I know the members are eager. Many have been in just to chat,” said Brian Goodenow from the Cadillac Country Club. “We have two hardcore guys who were out here Tuesday midday and it was very cold, not the best of conditions, but they braved it. They were just that anxious to get out on the course and get playing.”

The Country Club says to make sure you call ahead of time for tee times. They expect to be busy this weekend.