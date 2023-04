Skinny Butcher

Skinny Butcher is based right here in Michigan.

Their mission is to bring restaurant-quality products directly to consumers with a focus on plant-based products, particularly their Crazy Crispy Chick’n which includes breasts, tenders, nuggets and patties.

The founders of Skinny Butcher set out to make a product that brings the benefits of a plant-based diet while not missing out on the taste and crunch of fried chicken.

For more information visit the Skinny Butcher website.