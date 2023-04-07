Sault Ste. Marie’s Bird’s Eye Outfitters Set to Update Dining After Winning Grant

Bird’s Eye Outfitter in Sault Ste. Marie received $25,000 on Friday after it was announced that 28 Michigan small businesses would be getting funding. The funding adds up to almost $700,000 to split to the small businesses in communities.

For Bird’s Eye Outfitters, the money will be used to create a year-round outdoor dining area including solar powered lights irrigation system, and other green items.

“Hopefully we will be clear on how to express our vision for the area and making it a destination so if there is a conversation about Sault Ste. Marie anywhere, we want to be in that conversation, says Co-owner of Bird’s Eye Ken Hopper. “Go to the Soo, so you can go to Bird’s Eye Outfitters. They have a cool outdoor area.”

Advertisement

Hopper started sheltered outdoor seating during the pandemic and it became more popular than he thought it would be.

___________________________________

Related: Rogers City One of 10 Northern Michigan Communities to Get ‘Match on Main’ Grant





Advertisement











