Safe Harbor Getting Ready to Close for the Season

The warmer months are coming which means some homeless shelters are getting ready to close for the season.

Safe Harbor in Traverse City is getting ready to close this month. They say this past season they’ve been close to their capacity of 83 beds a majority of the nights, which is a drastic increase from last year when they were seeing mostly low 60s.

The shelter was developed to be seasonal and partners of Safe Harbor are working with residents to find alternative housing when they close they also say that they’ve been working to make quality of life improvements to the space.

“We made a lot of physical and process changes last year in the offseason over the summer, and I think guests are more comfortable this year. We’ve made it a little we’ve given a little more space. We don’t really have any private areas, but we’ve given some nooks and crannies where people can kind of go if they need to decompress,” Brad Gerlach, the Safe Harbor Operations Director, said.

Safe Harbor closes for the season on Saturday, April 15 at 8 a.m.