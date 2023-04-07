Rogers City One of 10 Northern Michigan Communities to Get ‘Match on Main’ Grant

The city of Rogers City awarded a $25,000 grant to L Rose Studio of Dance as part of 28 communities across Michigan that will receive funds, 10 of which are in Northern Michigan.

For L Rose Studio of Dance, the funding will be used to create a new dance studio in downtown Rogers City. The owner, Linnea Hentkowski, is a Rogers City native and currently a student at Northwood University looking to give back to her hometown.

“I am so excited to share my passion for dance with our community through the launch of L Rose Studio of Dance in downtown Rogers City,” said Hentkowski.

The Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community. The communities, who receive the grant funding from the MEDC, in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

The other cities in Northern Michigan expected to receive funding are:

Harrison, Longer Table, LLC.

Hart, Pink Elephant Diner Inc.

Newaygo, River Stop L.L.C.

Cheboygan, Salon Beau Est. Beau, LLC.

Grayling, Spikes’s Keg O’Nails

Alpena, Rusty Petunias, LLC.

Cadillac, Lake Cadillac Party Store

Petoskey, Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts, Inc.

Sault Ste. Marie, Bird’s Eye Outfitters, LLC.

Between the 28 communities in the entire state receiving support for their small businesses, $697,325 is being given. The developments are expected to create 70 full-time jobs and 144 part-time jobs.