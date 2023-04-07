One Dead After Truck Hits Motorcycle in Bridgeton Township

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a 48-year-old man from Grant driving a motorcycle is dead after getting hit by a truck.

On Friday around 3:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office says they were sent to South Warner Avenue near West 180th Street in Bridgeton Township for a truck versus motorcycle accident.

When deputies arrived, they determined that the driver of the motorcycle had died from his injuries. They say the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The Newaygo County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating the accident.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Fremont Fire Department, Life EMS, Grant Police Department, Jerry’s Towing and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.