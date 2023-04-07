Mt. Pleasant Adds Canadian Powerhouse St. Thomas More to 2023 Football Schedule

MT. PLEASANT - The Mt. Pleasant football team has added quite a test to its 2023 schedule.

The Oilers will host St. Thomas More in week three, a school in Ontario that is one of the perennial powerhouses of Canadian high school football.

From 2017-2019, the school was the No. 1 ranked team in Canada. In fact, St. Thomas More lost in the regular season last fall for the first time in six years.

Advertisement

The game between St. Thomas More and Mt. Pleasant is scheduled for Sep. 8th, which is week three of the Oilers football season and week one of the season for St. Thomas More.

Mt. Pleasant head coach Jason McIntyre said St. Thomas More travels to the United States in week one every year.

“They’ve traveled to New York, Ohio, Michigan. They’ve been to Michigan before and luckily we were able to connect and make that happen for them again,” McIntyre said. “So they make it a big experience for their guys to see American football and to have to play American football rules, which is a bit of an adjustment for them.”

Mt. Pleasant was originally scheduled to play a non-conference game with Cadillac in week three, but due to the Big North expanding by adding three U.P. schools for football only this fall, Cadillac had to drop that non-conference game.

Advertisement

That left McIntyre scrambling to find a new opponent and after calling schools all over Michigan and neighboring states, he finally landed on St. Thomas More.

“We’re excited, I mean it’s a great opportunity for our state, for our school and for our community to kind of represent ourselves and be gracious hosts,” he said. “But at the same time, maybe not be so gracious on Friday night at seven o’clock.”

Mt. Pleasant went 9-2 in 2022 and lost a heartbreaker in triple overtime to Dewitt in the district championship game.

The Oilers return almost their entire offensive line led by upcoming senior Andrew Dennis, who holds over a dozen Division I offers. The Oilers will also return quarterback Logan Borodychuk, a Central Michigan commit, but will have to replace several starters at the skill positions.



