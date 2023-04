Keep the Little Niceties and Brush Up On Your Etiquette

We live in such a fast-paced, virtual world that many manners and etiquette have fallen by the wayside.

Whether it’s not holding the door for someone or having your phones at the dinner table, we’re all guilty of it.

Wisetta Dolsey from the Five Star School of Etiquette is here to help get us back to proper dining rules.