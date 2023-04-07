Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities Receives $890,000 Grant from USDA

A Northern Michigan organization is getting a major boost in funding.

Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working to create a thriving local food economy in the state. This means getting more food from local farmers onto tables in the region from the Mackinac Bridge down to Holland.

They just received a multi-year grant of just over $890,000 from the USDA to expand the scale of their program that will last from now through September 2025.

Advertisement

“A lot of this is putting people together, building those relationships so those pieces can come together. We’ve got a lot of different pockets of good things going on with these different entities, but putting those together and building that resilience is it’s great to see that the federal government is investing in that,” Jen Schaap, the Groundworks Food & Farming Program Director, said.

To learn more about what Groundworks does and to become more involved in locally sourced agriculture, click here.