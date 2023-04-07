Eagle Village in Osceola County Gearing Up for Summer Camps

A Northern Michigan organization whose mission is to help foster children and other at-risk kids is prepping for summer and they’re looking for help.

Chad Saxton, the Director of Outreach and Engagement for the nonprofit, said it’s their mission to support struggling kids.

“They’re in our neighborhoods. They’re in our schools or in our churches. And it’s those kids that are kind of the outliers that that are struggling, they struggle with their behaviors and that’s why eagle village exists,” said Saxton.

Advertisement

Saxton said it’s been that way since their inception in 1968.

“We’re dealing with kids that have behavior issues. Most of our kids have been in the foster care system. They’ve been adopted. They’re certain to have issues in regular camps. And so, in school issues, they’re starting to go down the wrong road. So we get a lot of people that refer kids here,” said Saxton.

During the summers, Saxton said they offer three different camps.

“We have base camp, which is 11-years-olds to 14-year-olds. We have Frontier Camp, which is 11 to 14. And then we have Project Survivor, which is a wilderness trip. And those they’re actually five days and backpacking, canoeing in the Manistee National Forest,” said Saxton.

Advertisement

Saxton said the camps teach life skills and places kids among peers dealing with similar life situations. The aim is to also build confidence.

“We want to keep kids from going deeper in the system. And when they come to Eagle Village to camp, we’re giving them tools. We’re helping them to stay out of residential care, to see out of foster care, to be able to stay in the foster home that they’re already in,” said Saxton.

Eagle Village also gives the families of the struggling kids support.

“They’re really designed to be a respite for kids, for them to be able to have time away from their family, for their family to have time away from them, because with their behavior sometimes they just they need a break,” said Saxton.

Advertisement

Eagle Village is currently hiring counselors for camp. They also say they are in need of teens, 16 and older, who can work as support staff. The organization said it’s also looking for full-time employees for the organization,

For more information on Eagle Village, please click on this link.