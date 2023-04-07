A Kid Again 24 Hour Live Stream

Join the 9&10 News Meteorologist; eSports correspondent; and former pro-gamer, Michael Stevens, in support of A Kid Again this April. The fundraiser is open through April 14, 2023, and Michael will host a 24 Live Stream marathon finale starting on April 13. A Kid Again: Michigan Chapter fosters hope, happiness, and healing, for families raising children with life-threatening conditions – find out how you can help bring a smile to a child’s face.

What does a Kid Again do in Northern Michigan? They assist families caring for a child with a life-threatening condition by helping them gain back moments of positive, family-shared experiences and memories. They offer these children a chance to be a kid again - time away from the hospital and an opportunity to forget about being sick - by coordinating and covering expenses for an adventure. For example, A Kid Again may provide funding for tickets, parking, food, and souvenirs, to allow a family the chance to catch a Traverse City baseball game without the added stress of organizing and funding the trip.

Your donations are important! Support for A Kid Again matters for reaching more families throughout Northern Michigan. To date, A Kid Again reports that 91% of families experienced emotional wellbeing; 86% of families say they are closer and stronger; and 85% of kids had enhanced feelings of hope. An adventure is just the beginning for these children; families can stay with A Kid Again until their child reaches age 21. This means that these families have an opportunity to share, get to know others from A Kid Again, and reinforce the positive experience found in adventures.

Help Michael Stevens reach his goal this year. Michael encouraged viewers to donate $6,000 in 2022 and has an ambitious goal of $12,000 this year! You can donate online at TILTIFY: A Kid Again Campaign Page. 100% of your donation goes to A Kid Again: Michigan Chapter and funds will be used to help local families. Don’t forget to watch the 24 hour live stream starting from the 9&10 News Headquarters on Thursday, April 13: Michael will be doing some fun – and silly – stuff to engage the audience!

Catch 9&10 News Weather news with Michael Stevens on 9&10 News afternoon and evenings; listen to Michael, A.K.A. gamer Flake of Wrath, as host of The One Up Show Podcast on demand; and The One Up Show on The Northern Michigan CW32.












