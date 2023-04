$35M In Relief Available for Michigan Nonprofits In Need

Michigan’s nonprofit organizations took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they’re getting some much-needed help: $35 million from the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.

Kelley Kuhn is the president and CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association, and she’s here to tell us more about how these funds are helping out.

You can find the application on the Michigan Nonprofits Association’s website.