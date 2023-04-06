Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District is Celebrating Diesel Day

Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District’s Heavy Equipment Technology program is hosting Diesel Day at their Career Technology Center.

HET has invited 16 employers that were able to talk to students that are interested in the automotive field.

The program initially began three years ago and were finally able to host Diesel Day for the first time since the pandemic.

Students were able to learn about job opportunities and got to hear from three different universities about possible routes they would take.

The program’s Paraprofessional, James Hodges, says that this is a growing industry that needs more workers and this program helps make those connections for the future.

“We used to call everybody mechanics, we’re not mechanics, we are techs, technicians now because of the level of education you need in order to be able to perform your jobs. So we hope that when these students go through and talk on a one-on-one basis with these employers it gives them a little better idea of what’s available for them,” Hodges said.

The Heavy Equipment Technology program plans to host more Diesel Days in the future which will be open to the public.