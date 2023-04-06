Troopers: Woman Charged Thousands to Someone Else’s Debit Card

A woman was arrested in Alpena after investigators say she illegally used another woman’s debit card to make purchases at several stores.

The victim called the Michigan State Police Alpena Post on Mar. 28 saying that more than $2,200 worth of unauthorized charges were made at the Walmart and Meijer stores in Alpena. Investigators then began reviewing surveillance tapes from multiple stores and identified 42-year-old Megan Dian Odell as the suspect.

Odell was arrested on Apr. 2 inside of a Walmart in Alpena. She was charged with Financial Transaction Device Steal and Retain without Consent.

Odell is being held in the Alpena County Jail. Her bond was set at $1.500. Her next scheduled court appearance is Apr. 25 at 2:00 pm.

A report is being submitted to the Montmorency Count Prosecutor’s Office where Odell could face similar charges.