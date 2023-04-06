Tigers Return to the Motor City for 2023 Home Opener

DETROIT - After a 2-4 road trip to begin the season, the Detroit Tigers open the gates at Comerica Park for the first time in the 2023 season on Thursday, hosting the Boston Red Sox.

The Tigers 2-4 road trip came against the lone remaining unbeaten team in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the defending World Series champions, the Houston Astros.

In what promises to be an emotional moment at the beginning of the game, Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera will be introduced to the home fans for the final home opening game of his illustrious career. Cabrera joined the 3,000 hit club in 2022 after belting his 500th career home run late in 2021. He ranks third all-time in home runs with Detroit, fourth all-time in slugging percentage, and fifth in both RBI and doubles.

“It’s going to be different,” said Cabrera on Thursday morning. “It’s going to be a lot of emotions and like I said before, I’ve got to say thank you because not too many people get a chance to play 20 years on Opening Day so to me it’s just, [I’m] grateful. Thank you.”

This year’s Tigers also feature a local player in former Central Michigan standout Zach McKinstry, who was acquired via a trade with the Cubs just three days before the season opener.

“I didn’t really expect it,” McKinstry said of the trade. “They told me I didn’t make the team with the Cubs and that they were expecting to trade me that day so I was super excited when I heard that it was the Tigers. I get to come back to Michigan, play in front of my family [who are] close and I went to school at Central so I’m very excited to be back.”

McKinstry is far from the only newcomer on this year’s roster. Matt Vierling is a player who’s made an immediate impact, belting the game-winning home run in the 11th inning of the series opener with the Astros. Vierling said Thursday that the home opener is a bit of a whirlwind for new players.

“This is my first year with the Tigers so I kind of just am trying to figure out where to go,” said Vierling with a laugh. “That’s really what I’m trying to figure out. But no, I’ve heard a lot about Opening Day. I’ve heard it’s a great time so I’m excited.”

Spencer Turnbull (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers. Chris Sale (0-1) will start for the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

9&10 Sports will have continuing coverage from Comerica Park on Opening Day, with full a report after the game is over.