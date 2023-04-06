Rick Johnson, 3 Others Charged In Michigan Government Bribery Scheme

Former Chairperson of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board (MMLB), Rick Johnson of LeRoy, was charged Thursday in a case involving bribery over recreational marijuana in the state of Michigan.

John Dalaly of West Bloomfield, Brian Pierce of Midland, and Vincent Brown of Royal Oak were also charged with felony offenses Thursday for their roles in the alleged scheme.

Officials say Dalaly operated two companies formed to get various operating licenses from the MMLB. Pierce and Brown were lobbyists for Phillip Alan Brown Consulting, LLC and Michigan Grower’s Consultants, LLC. The two lobbied on behalf of businesses and individuals seeking licenses from the MMLB.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan says that from May 2017 to April 2019, Rick Johnson provided insider information about rules and regulations of the MMLB to the three men in exchange for cash payments. The U.S. Attorney also says Johnson voted took bribes in exchange for granting marijuana licenses to their companies.

The four individuals have all agreed to plead guilty. Johnson is charged with accepting bribes and faces up to 10 years in federal prison with a $250,000 fine. His plea agreement states he accepted more than $100,000 in cash payments and benefits while chairperson of the MMLB.

Dalaly is charged with payment of a bribe and faces 10 years in a federal prison with a $250,000 fine. Pierce and Brown were each charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and face five years in a federal prison with a $250,000 fine.

The FBI says the investigation is ongoing.



