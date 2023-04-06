Parents Upset After School Holds Fire Drill During Wednesday’s Tornado Watch

Parents of students at a local elementary school are upset after their children were sent outside for a fire drill during a tornado watch.

The Superintendent of Coleman Community Schools in Midland County, Jennifer McCormack, is apologizing after she says bad timing and miscommunication was the reason for Wednesday’s blunder.

“It’s a hard situation because I don’t want to disappoint any of my kids, my staff, families,” McCormack acknowledges.

Stephanie Walther is a parent of a second grade student at Coleman Elementary. She says she’s irate after her daughter came home crying.

“My child along with probably others were very scared of the lightning and the thunder. My child came home crying telling me that all the kids were screaming as soon as it started thundering out,” Walther states.

The drill was scheduled well before any forecast came out. Although the forecast showed there was the possibility for severe weather on Wednesday, the Midland county Emergency Coordinator, Jenifer Boyer, told the school they might still be able to do the drill.

“My recommendation was to kind of wait and see. And if during the time the drill was scheduled it was not safe to hold the drill, then they could reschedule that,” Boyer reports.

The tornado watch for Midland County was announced at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday with students from the Junior Senior High School stepping outside for their drill at 9 a.m. Elementary students began their drill shortly after. As soon as they got outside it began to storm leaving kids drenched and many scared from the thunder and lightning.

“She was in immense danger being out there in that. did she get hurt, did anybody else get hurt, no. But the possibility of them getting hurt make me so angry and breaks all of my trust in the school right now,” Walther exclaims.

Coleman Elementary School

McCormack sent a letter home with students Wednesday explaining the situation to parents.

“The one piece of information that wouldn’t have been in the letter was that I didn’t have that NIXLE alert at that particular time,” McCormack admits. “That is not an excuse and I take full responsibility for the situation and we’re working to correct that.”

The Superintendent called parents all day Thursday and says the school’s administration met to go over their Emergency Operating Plan.

“Given all the information I would not send kids out again. I mean that’s just a given. This was unfortunate and my heart goes out because I feel horribly for parents that are stressed about this,” McCormack says.