Michigan Is the Best State for Beer, New Study Says

Ahead of National Beer Day on Friday, a new study by GreatLakesStakes.com says that Michigan is the best state in the U.S. for beer lovers.

The study rated states on quality, quantity and affordability.

GreatLakesStakes.com said, “We utilized BeerAdvocate.com to get the average rating of beers brewed in the state (ratings given out of 5), BrewersAssociation.org to get the amount of breweries per capita (per 100,000 residents) and MakeBeerEasy.com for the average price of a 24-pack per state.”

Michigan came in 11th in quality, 13th in quantity and 6th in affordability, to earn an average score of 10, good enough to be tops in the nation.

The Midwest in general dominated the best beer list, with Iowa coming in second and Illinois following at third. Colorado, Missouri, New York, Indiana, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Minnesota rounded out the top 10.