Manna Food Project Ups Their Outreach With ‘Nourish the North’ Campaign

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
04/06/2023 10:43 AM EDT

The Manna Food Project has created a new campaign called “Nourish the North.”

The campaign gives the opportunity to sponsor their mobile pantries and Food for Kids Program.

“It’s heartwarming to be able to help somebody that’s in need. We see it every day in our line of work, and it just feels good to be able to help those people that are struggling. It’s just really good to give back and have the community involved in supporting those in need,” said executive director Carrie Klingensmith.

Carrie is here with us to tell us more about what Manna Food Project does and how you can help.

