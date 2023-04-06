Kewadin Casinos Announce Settlement With Former Development Partners

The former development partners of Kewadin Casinos are going to be tens of millions dollars richer after reaching a settlement with the casino late Thursday afternoon.

Under the agreement, JLLJ Development and Lansing Future Development II will receive $25 to $35 million by April 12.

This is nearly a 75% reduction from the $88 million in damages to the partners that an Ingham County judge had initially awarded.

“This agreement allows Kewadin to move forward and now focus 100% of its efforts on providing the best entertainment services possible to the areas we serve,” Kewadin Casinos General Counsel Aaron Schlehuber said.