Hook & Hunting: Tight Lines for Troops Asking for 2023 Fishing Event Volunteers

A big outing for veterans is happening next month in Manistee.

Tight Lines for Troops takes those that served out fishing once a year, and this year’s trip is taking place on May 20.

Right now, they’re saying that they’re in search of volunteers and sponsorships for the event.

They also say that the experience is worth it every year.

“To see the see the looks, to see the tears of the veterans coming back in after the trip, after they’ve had the day being able to talk with their fellow veterans and being welcomed back into town with all of the people waving flags. It’s an experience you never forget,” Craig Kent, Tight Lines for Troops Board Member, said.

