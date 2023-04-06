Grosse Pointe Man Charged in 2022 M-115 Car Crash

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 2 Thomas McCormick

Michigan State Police say that a Grosse Pointe man has been charged in relation to a car crash that took place in 2022 on M-115 in Clam Lake Township and led to him and his wife getting injured.

On Sept. 3, 2022 a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was working traffic detail on M-115 when his in-car camera captured a one-car crash on M-115 near 48 Road.

MSP says that Thomas McCormick, 75, was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway into oncoming traffic and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.

Deputies say that both McCormick and his wife were transported to the nearest hospital. His wife was later sent to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City due to the extent of her injuries.

MSP says that the crash investigation led to an arrest warrant for McCormick on March 17, 2023. And on April 5, McCormick turned himself in at Wexford County Jail.

McCormick was arraigned Wednesday on one count Operating While License Suspended/Revoked/Denied Causing Serious Injury and one count Moving Violation Causing Serious Impairment of a Body Function.

His next scheduled court appearance is on April 18.