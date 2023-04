Gopherwood Concerts Kicks Off Their 39th Season With a FUNdraiser

The 2022-2023 concert series will be Gopherwood Concerts’ 39th season bringing music to Cadillac. They have plenty of upcoming concerts to choose from.

This Saturday, Apr. 8, the Gopherwood’s Made In Michigan FUNdraiser will have great live music, a silent auction and of course fun!

Here to tell us more about the “FUNdraiser” and Gopherwood’s 39th season is president Tiyi Schippers.