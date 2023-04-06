Drummer From Traverse City Band The Accidentals Leaves Group

The Accidentals, a group formed in Traverse City, said Thursday that drummer Michael Dause is leaving the band.

The group said in a statement:

“Touring can be tough on all of us – it’s exceptionally tough when you have to stop some projects to be present in others. It can be physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging. After eight years of putting in 100% commitment to The Accidentals and touring thousands of shows, Michael is ready to spend more time at home working on his studio and other projects.”

The group - consisting of Savannah “Sav” Buist and Katie Larson - will continue on, however, and a new drummer is already lined up.

The band announced:

“We brought Katelynn Corll out on drums to SXSW to see if it was a good fit, and we fell in love with her. She will be joining us this year (starting at SXSW, haha) but officially at the June 2nd show in Flint, MI at FIM Capitol Theatre.”

The Accidentals met in school in Traverse City. Their band bio on their website reads:

“The journey of The Accidentals commenced in a public high school classroom in Traverse City, MI. As the story goes, concertmaster violinist Savannah Buist, and cellist, Katie Larson, raised their hands at the request for volunteers to play a music boosters concert and wound up being musical soulmates.”

The Accidentals



