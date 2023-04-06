Deputies: Meth Dealers Arrested After Tossing Drugs Out Car Window

Cheboygan County meth arrest

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people they say were dealing meth.

Deputies, along with state troopers, pulled over the pair in Wolverine on Apr. 3 after they say the two men started throwing narcotics out the car window.

Deputies found marijuana, pills and meth in the car. The two men from Gaylord and Kalkaska were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of suboxone (a narcotic), and parole violations.

“This is well over 6 ounces with a street value of $19,000.00, a large quantity of a very dangerous drug taken off the street,” said Sheriff Timothy Cook.

The suspects are in the Cheboygan County Jail awaiting charges.