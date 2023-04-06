Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Save Money On Hot Water Heater Bill

At Consumer’s Energy it is one of their priorities to make sure they helping the community save as much as they can on their power bills. With a wide range of programs available to consumers, there are ways to lower your costs across the board. One program currently being rolled out is the ‘Electric Water Heater Program’.

At no cost to you, Consumer’s Energy will install a monitoring system on your water heater which will help to mitigate unnecessary energy usage. It does this by gauging amount of hot water available versus the time of day or typically usage. This will lower costs for the home while also cutting back on excessive energy usage.

For more information visit the Electric Water Heater Program page on ConsumersEnergy.com.