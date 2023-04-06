Benzie Central Competing In VEX Robotics World Championship

Benzie Central’s VEX IQ Competition team has qualified for the chance to showcase their skills at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

In the VEX IQ Competition, students – with guidance from their teachers and mentors – build a robot using simple, snap-together VEX IQ parts to solve an engineering challenge. Teams work together to score points in Teamwork Matches and get to show off their skills individually in driver-controlled and programming Robot Skills Challenges.

Benzie Central’s team is the Gassy Cats, and they’re here to tell us more. We’re talking to teacher Marc Alderman and student competitiors Wyatt Jaquish and Lucas Lint about this exciting opportunity.