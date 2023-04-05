Gov. Whitmer Repeals Michigan’s Abortion Ban Law

The voters made it so in November, but on Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer took another step to protect abortion rights in Michigan.

When Roe v Wade was overturned this time last year, Michigan was set to revert back to a 1931 law that banned abortions and other reproductive services. Lawsuits delayed the decision until voters made abortion legal in November by passing Proposal 3.

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer repealed that 1931 law.

“Removing the ban from our books seemed like a logical and intuitive and responsible step to clean up our statute,” says Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, Democrat from Livonia and sponsor of the bill.

Before Roe v Wade made abortions legal nationwide, Michigan had the process banned thanks to this law passed in 1931. While Roe was the rule of the land, that law sat dormant. It almost became active again when Roe was reversed but again kept quiet by the passage of Proposal 3.

“I’m excited today to be signing a bill today that will repeal our extreme 1931 law that bans abortion,” said Whitmer. “And criminalizes nurses and doctors for just doing their jobs.”

At any point the law could have been repealed because it was ineffective but lawmakers left it alone.

“It’s really satisfying that there’s a group of women holding power who are about to repeal it today,” said Rep. Pohutsky.

Michigan voters passing Prop 3 essentially made the 1931 law useless, but taking it off the books officially is just another safeguard in case anything happens in the future, that the lawmakers don’t foresee right now.

“The more I spoke about the bill, leading up to the vote, the more I reflected on the certainty with which many people felt the question of abortion was settled by Roe v. Wade,” said Pohutsky. “And how calamitously wrong that was.”

Now a court decision won’t reinstate an abortion ban in Michigan. Neither will any action from the legislature. The only way the ban goes back into effect is if another ballot proposal is put forth and the voters of Michigan decide.

This is something Whitmer and supporters don’t see happening after nearly 57% of the state voted against the ban in November.

“No one is going to restrict our reproductive freedom in this state. Abortion rights are now enshrined into our state constitution,” said Whitmer. “And the way we did it was by listening to people holding roundtables on the subject in every region of the state.”