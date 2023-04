At Table Health their focus is your wellness and part of that mission is making sure that not only do you have access to fresh local produce, but you know how to turn that produce into delicious meals for your entire family.

On this episode of Cooking with Table Health, registered dietitian Carol Bell walks us through a flavorful Cauliflower Soup recipe that is as versatile and it is hearty. For more information or for a copy of the recipe visit the Table Health website.