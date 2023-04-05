SANE Arrests 2 In Cheboygan Meth House Bust

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement says they busted a meth house and arrested two people connected to it after a traffic stop in Cheboygan.

SANE detectives and deputies pulled over a car in the city of Cheboygan on Friday, Mar. 31 and found about one ounce of meth. They arrested the driver, Nicole Jane Mahar, 35.

They say that traffic stop led them to search her home later that day. Detectives found a large amount of meth, packing materials and a scale. They arrested Nathaniel Orr IV, 35. SANE says the street value of all the meth they seized is about $19,000.

Advertisement

Orr was charged with two counts of Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine, one count Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count Maintaining a Drug House. His bond was set at $100,000, and he’s due back in court on Apr. 13.

Mahar was charged with one count Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine, and one count Maintaining a Drug House. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she’s due back in court on Apr. 17.