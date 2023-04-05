Ossineke Man, 41, Arrested For Choking Child

Nicholas Weinbrod Greene

Michigan State Police said that an Ossineke man has been arrested on one count of child abuse second degree for choking a child.

On March 19, 2023, around 9 a.m., troopers from the MSP Alpena Post responded to a residence in Alpena Township for a report of child abuse. The mother of the victim told troopers that she returned home from work and saw marks on the neck of her child.

Emergency medical services also were called, and the victim was later taken to MyMichigan Medical Center of Alpena for evaluation.

An interview of the child was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in Alpena, and the child told officials that the injuries were a result of 41-year-old Nicholas Weinbrod Greene from Ossineke choking him.

Greene was arrested at his home on March 23. His next scheduled court appearance is on April 18.