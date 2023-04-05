Northwest Education Services Partners with Grand Valley State University for New Credit Agreement

A new partnership will bring more opportunities for students in the Grand Traverse Area.

Northwest Education Services signed a new credit agreement with Grand Valley State University Wednesday morning. Now, students in the allied health program at the Career Tech Center can earn credits toward the university.

This is the first time these two organizations have partnered for this type of agreement.

“Our students to be able to exit our Allied health program with the opportunity for six credits that will be transferable not just to Grand Valley, but any university that they so choose,” Nick Ceglarek, Northwest Education Services Superintendent, said.

“There’s so many wonderful things that are being taught in this space to students, from engineering to teaching to graphic design. And we look forward to being a strong partner in the region and in the great tech center,” Kara Van Dam, Vice Provost for Graduate and Lifetime Learning at Grand Valley State University, said.

Northwest Education Services hopes to expand this agreement to other programs at Career Tech in the future.