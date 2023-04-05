Non-Profit AMVETS in Roscommon County spar With Lyon Township Over Taxes

A Northern Michigan veterans’ organization is speaking out after they got a notice of foreclosure over what they said are taxes they shouldn’t have to pay.

AMVETS Post 13 in Roscommon believes Lyon Township has it out for them and this is just the latest skirmish. AMVETS said there’s been a series of moves by the township to unfairly target them.

Jerry Lis, is a local veteran and the finance officer for Post 13. Lis said it isn’t warranted to ask them to pay taxes or start foreclosure procedures because they have tax exempt status as a nonprofit.

“The assessor, she just insisted that we have to pay this tax. That it wasn’t really a tax, it was an assessment. But it’s not a tax bill, it’s a tax bill, but it’s a separate line item on the tax bill for our waste and waste pickup,” said Lis.

Lis said he was shocked and confused by the bill and said AMVETS doesn’t even use trash through the township.

AMVETS lawyer Matthew Gronda said it’s bigger than a trash bill.

“So, there’s two buildings. The first building is the state headquarters, and that’s on North Higgins Lake. They did revoke the property exempt status back in 2020,” said Gronda. The lawsuit is still pending on that.

Gronda said in addition to the notice about the foreclosure, the township is also asking Post 13 for documents like bylaws, financial records, and tax returns. Gronda said they are following the same steps they did in 2020.

“They are clearly threatening to revoke the tax exemption because they are submitting documents to and that that matter what happened with the state tax headquarters building and more things like. So, it would appear to me that they are walking down the same road,” said Gronda.

Gronda said they have been cooperating with the township, giving them the majority of the records, they asked for, but he thinks it won’t matter in the end.

“You don’t need to start and waste government resources by starting a foreclosure action to try to take the entire building for a $200 bill. I think that just screams of the actual intent here, which has nothing to do with trash, said Gronda.

“The assessor just refuses to ignore the fact that we don’t have to pay this,” said Lis.

9&10 News reached out to the Lyon Township Board. They said they have no official comment. They wanted time to look over records before giving an official statement.