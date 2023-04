The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a farming death. They say it happened Tuesday on West Stanton Road in Maple Valley Township.

When they arrived, deputies found the 62-year-old man lying under a small tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor appears to have been moving when the man died.

Deputies say foul play is not suspected, but they do not have a cause of death yet.