Michigan Repeals Restrictive 1931 Abortion Ban

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to repeal Michigan’s 1931 ban on all abortions including rape and incest.

The 1931 ban was essentially rendered unconstitutional after voters approved Proposal 3 in 2022, adding abortion rights to the state’s constitution. The legislation signed this week officially removes the almost-100-year-old ban from the books.

That ban made it a felony to administer any medicine, drug or care to a pregnant woman that resulted in an abortion, except to save the mother’s life. It also made selling or advertising abortion drugs a misdemeanor.

The legislation signed by Gov. Whitmer repeals those provisions among others.

“Last June, we learned that Roe was not protected. Today, in Michigan however, reproductive freedom, access to abortion, and the bodily autonomy to control one’s reproductive health are,” said Sen. Erika Geiss, sponsor of one piece of the legislation.