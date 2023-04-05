Meals on Mission: Pimento Cheese, Masters Golf Tournament Style

Chef John Clements shows us a few different ways of serving Pimento Cheese he prepares for the Masters Golf Tournament.
Ingredients:
Cheddar Cheese
White Cheddar Cheese
Cream Cheese
Pimento
Olives
Lemon Juice
Onion
Mayonnaise
Worcestershire Sauce
Directions:
To start, chop up a few green olives. Add pimentos to the chop.
In a mixer, add in ~8oz of Cheddar Cheese, White Cheddar, cream cheese, pimento and olives, lemon juice, grated onion, mayo, Worcestershire Sauce, and pepper sauce.
Mix all the ingredients together until the consistency is chunky, but creamy.
Serve the dish as a dip, or make a grilled cheese sandwich! It can be used on a hamburger or any sandwich you desire!