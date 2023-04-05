Frozen Stupid 2 Premiering at the State Theater April 19

A Northern Michigan film is making its way back onto the big screen in just a couple of weeks.

Brauer Productions is premiering Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water on April 19 at the State Theater.

The family friendly comedy was filmed in Michigan before the pandemic. Rich Brauer, the filmmaker, says the long wait is finally over and he’ll be at the premiere to answer questions and share his filmmaking stories.

“The excitement that goes around screening a movie in front of everybody is is always just fun. It’s kind of like performing in front of a crowd. It’s going to be just as fun to watch it on the big screen now as it would have been a year ago,” Brauer says.

Tickets are not yet available online.