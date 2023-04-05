Fluffle House Rabbit Rescue Protecting Bunnies This Easter

Easter is just a few days away, and bunnies probably come to mind when you think about the holiday.

But if you plan on gifting a bunny, you may want to think twice.

The Fluffle House rabbit rescue in Traverse City says Easter isn’t a holiday for them.

Advertisement

“This time of year is the hardest. Rabbits are the third most surrendered pet after dogs and cats,” said Jessica Tibbs, Founder of the Fluffle House.

The rabbit rescue is on a mission to rescue rabbits and find owners who know to care for them.

“Rabbits are considered exotic animals, so they require specialized vet care, which is typically more expensive than a dog or a cat. They require spaying and neutering just as a dog or a cat would,” explained Tibbs.

“Rabbits are a lot of work. They have 5 to 6-foot enclosures, and I clean them daily. The babies are very, very messy. I have to climb in and get all down in the dirt daily to make sure that they’re taken care of,” said Megan Wilson, who has five rabbits.

Advertisement

But right now, the Fluffle House is freezing adoptions through Easter.

“80% of rabbits given as Easter gifts end up being dumped outdoors,” said Tibbs. “People think domestic rabbits can survive outside because there are wild bunnies. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Wild and domestic rabbits are so different that they can’t even reproduce together. They require a different diet, and they’re not equipped to defend themselves against predators.”

The Fluffle House says if you are interested in a bunny, fostering is the best thing to do before adopting.

The non-profit already has a list of emergency fosters ready for bunnies who will be dumped outdoors after Easter.

Advertisement

Or you can still include a bunny in your Easter festivities by sponsoring one at the Fluffle House.

“We would send you a photo of the rabbit you’re sponsoring AND some information about them, how they ended up at the rescue, a little bit about their personality, and with the sponsorship, that would also buy them a gift,” said Tibbs. “Then you’ll get a video of your rabbit playing with its new toy that your sponsorship allowed them to get. So you can tell your kid you saved a rabbit this Easter.”