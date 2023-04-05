Driver Killed After Truck Goes Off Road, Hits Tree In Montcalm Co.

Montcalm County deputies say a driver was killed after going off the road in Sidney Township on Tuesday.

They say the Sheridan Fire Department were the first ones on scene after the truck went into a ditch on County Farm Road. They tried saving the driver, but he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the red, 1997 Ford truck was headed west when it left the road. It kept going for about 200 yards before hitting a tree.

According to deputies, the driver was the only person in the truck and was not wearing a seatbelt.

So far they are not aware of any other factors that caused the crash.