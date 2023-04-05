Central Michigan University Recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

For Sexual Assault Awareness Month CMU’s Sexual Aggression Peer Advocates Program is hosting a interactive walk-through exhibit that helps raise awareness and support for victims.

Twenty-five years ago, CMU was one of the very first universities in the country to provide a confidential peer support system. SAPA serves those that have been impacted by sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment, and much more.

Megan Varner, CMU’s Director of Sexual Aggression Services, says that their passion helps many students from different backgrounds come together for the same reason, to help those involved.

“There’s a lot of power in having that peer to peer connection and space where you can really reach out to someone and talk it through, get that support , that base of information and understand of resources and someone who’s gonna be on your side when you go to choose what resources you wanna engage with,” Varner said.

Student-advocates say that being involved at SAPA is a very personal interaction that has made them feel good about making efforts to raise awareness about the resources survivors can use.

“The statistic is one in four. So the odds are everyone knows someone that’s been impacted and even if there is someone that’s in my life that’s been impacted, even when there is someone in my life that’s been impacted, it doesn’t mean they have to come to SAPA , it doesn’t mean they have to join SAPA, it’s just something they can utilize,” Brooke Essenberg, a SAPA Advocate said.

SAPA is a program that helps victims but it has also inspired student-advocates to stay connected with the CMU community as they’re trained every year how to relate and talk with victims.

“It’s a journey and there is a time when someone can feel okay again and there’s a time when it doesn’t feel like that but to be even on blip or one little station on that road that someone’s on, that’s what keeps me going,” Essenberg said.

Essenberg says they’re there to active listen and lose focus on themselves and give their undivided attention to the survivor.

“I think it’s definitely a misconception that survivors are the only people that can support survivors. Anyone who is passionate and that genuinely cares and is there to meet someone where they’re at, can support a survivor,” Essenberg said.





