Two Fires Plague Same Mount Pleasant Property

Mt. Pleasant fire 1 On April 2, 2023, at 8:52 p.m., the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of S. Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.

On April 3, 2023 at 8:58 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a shed fire in the 3300 block of S. Isabella Road in Mount Pleasant. This outbuilding was located behind the home that burned on April 2, 2023.

Mt. Pleasant fire 2 On April 2, 2023, at 8:52 p.m., the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of S. Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.

Upon arrival, crews observed the shed fully engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control quickly. No injuries were sustained.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the house and shed fires with the assistance of the Michigan State Police. If you have any information regarding these two incidents, please contact the Michigan State Police at (989) 773-5951.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was assisted by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Michigan State Police, Isabella County Sheriff Department and Isabella County Central Dispatch.