Soo Locks Children’s Museum Expands Current Location Before Opening

The Soo Locks Children’s Museum in Sault Ste. Marie is one step closer to opening up.

A ribbon cutting took place Monday afternoon to signify the start of the demolition of the inside of the building.

The dream for the museum started in 2016, but the COVID pandemic set fundraising and construction back a couple of years.

Then in January, building space opened up next to the current location of the museum. Which means the museum will now be 6,000 square feet.

“We really feel with this demo, people are going to be incentivize to now move to the next phase, which is exhibit fulfillment. It takes awhile and it takes money, but if we can start out, in a phase-way, we know we will get there,” Raquel Fernandez-Earns, President of the Soo Locks Children’s Museum Board, said.

Their next big fundraiser is happening April 15, and it will be dueling pianos at Kewadin Casino.