Munson Healthcare Opens Application for Assistant Apprenticeship Program

There’s a great opportunity in Northern Michigan for those going into the medical field.

The application window is now open for Munson Healthcare’s nine month assistant apprenticeship program, which is offered in collaboration with Baker College.

Those selected will be paid to work at Munson while taking labs and lectures through Baker.

Advertisement

This will be the third time Munson has offered the program, and it is available at multiple Munson locations across Northern Michigan.

“It was designed for those who needed an income to pay for things like rent and bills, but did have a desire to go back to school to further their education and health related fields. Historically, educational programs have non-paid clinical hours that are required for graduation, so it really is something special,” Bonnie Kruszka, Ambulatory Services at Munson Healthcare, said.

The program starts Aug. 27, and if you would like to apply, click here.