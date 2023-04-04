Group Proposes Rehab Facility, Transitional Housing for Recently Jailed Substance Abusers in Reed City

Controversy is swirling in Reed City as a group is proposing a new rehab facility and transitional housing for substance abusers recently jailed in Osceola County.

The Reed City Planning Commission met Tuesday to hear from the public as people went back and forth on the proposal. One woman from Cadillac says there should virtually be no concerns from the public, while a resident of Reed City says they’ll be forced to leave if the proposal goes through.

The group making the proposal is called Healthy Habitat. They are proposing turning the building owned by the county on Sears Street and Upton Avenue into a rehabilitation center for alcohol and substance abuse users that were recently released from the Osceola County Jail. They are offering a 60-day rehabilitation treatment program and will provide transitional housing once the program has been completed.

“No violent criminals, no sex offenders. Voluntarily, people come in there to try to change their role in society,” states a representative of Healthy Habitat.

Some people at Tuesday’s meeting were wary about the project with many people raising concerns about how the program and building renovations will be funded, as well as the impact it could have on property values.

“I don’t think that this is the right place for this facility. Certainly not in the middle of town with beautiful Victorian homes around it,” one woman shares.

The planning commission decided to table the issue for now as the City Manager, Rich Saladin, says they want to make sure all their questions are answered before they move forward.

“[We want to know] what the viability of the business is. Is it established, are you licensed through the state, where’s the funding going to come from, what are those other issues before [we] make the final decision,” says Saladin.

The city commission will be hosting another public hearing on the proposal next month. Click here for more information.