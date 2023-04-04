Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners Invite Public to View Upgraded Space

Anyone who will be attending a Board of Commissioners meeting in Traverse City will notice something new.

And since they’re so excited about it, they want to show it off to the public.

Now, there is an updated look inside of the chamber.

The Grand Traverse Commission Chamber renovations started back in August. The renovations include upgrading the chamber with the newest technology, new signage, updated audio and lighting to name just a few things.

“We have upgraded our emergency operations center, the committee room and the training room, as well as this chamber. All four rooms can interact together independently and share the same meeting. So if there was an event, if there was a critical incident or some type of an event, that we had to have a lot of space across all of our departments and buildings, we now have that capability,” Nate Alger, Grand Traverse County Administrator, said.

The public is invited to an open house Wednesday at the Governmental Center on Boardman Avenue in Traverse City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to view the upgraded space.