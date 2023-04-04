Fatbelly Deli Hosts 4th Annual Free Easter Dinner

When the Covid-19 pandemic swept the world, many of us longed for a sense of community and when Easter rolled around many of us were not able to leave our homes. That is when Fatbelly Deli and Creamery in Stanwood stepped up to provide a free Easter dinner to the community.

Now celebrating the fourth annual free Easter dinner, Fatbelly and their team welcome visitors on Sunday April 9 from noon until 3 p.m. This dinner will consist of ham, potatoes, stuffing, carrots and delicious desserts. From the Fatbelly family to yours, Happy Easter!

Free Easter Dinner

For more information visit the Fatbelly Facebook page.