COOR ISD Ramps Up Student Mental Health Services

COOR Intermediate School District in Roscommon is ramping up mental health services for students by treating ‘the whole child.’ COOR ISD is made up of six local public-school districts in Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw, and Roscommon counties.

COOR ISD Superintendent Shawn Petri said the program offers help to students, parents, teachers, and administrators on how to better serve the student and set them up for academic success.

“It’s needed all over the place, not just in Michigan, not just in our ISD, but it’s needed across the board because we have to really invest in our students and many times they won’t tell us what’s bothering them,” said Petri.

Advertisement

Petri said the idea behind the new initiative came about pre-pandemic, but Covid highlighted the need for more mental health services. He said student anxiety shot up during the pandemic, and that can have a real impact how they do as students.

“It does hinder their growth because they basically are concentrated on the here and now what’s really and they can’t get over them,” said Petri.

Petri said that’s why COOR ISD has been working to expand their current mental health services by hiring specialists who can oversee teams of school staff who focus on treating the whole child.

“You also have to incorporate the big picture, not just the component to take a broad spectrum of the view. And that’s where the assessments come in place and have parents and guardians involved in that is very, very much important to understanding how they can be a part of helping with the child as well,” said Petri.

Advertisement

The program also supports another group that’s often overlooked, the teachers.

“Our student engagement coach works with the teachers on strategies for the students and also works with the students actually in the classroom to remedy passively the behavior and get to the bottom of things,” said Petri.

Petri said they hope this new approach really helps set up students for success.

“We’re recognizing that every child is different in how they decipher information. We can’t only look at that side of the child. That’s the academic child. We have to look at the emotional side as well,” said Petri.