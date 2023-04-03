St. Ignace Man Arrested for Sexually Abusive Material of Children

Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old St. Ignace man was arrested for digital child pornography.

They say Tyrel Lee Matson was arrested after a tip led troopers to a search of his home, where they found evidence on his computer.

Matson is charged with one count of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four counts of child sexually abusive material-possession, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Matson was arraigned on Friday and released on bond.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four years for child sexually abusive material, and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.