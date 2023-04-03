Special Olympics Michigan Breaks Personal Record with Polar Plunge Fundraising

Special Olympics Michigan just broke their own personal record.

The 2023 Polar Plunge fundraising season saw record breaking numbers in crowds and funds raised. More than 6,000 brave people took the icy dip this season and raised more than $1.7 million, which was $500,000 above their target.

This means 23,000 athletes are allowed to compete and share a message of inclusion at no cost.

“We don’t want our athletes to have to worry about the monetary component of anything. We really want them to be able to focus on creating a more unified world. Being together and just experiencing that joy through sport and camaraderie,” Lourin Sprenger, the Marketing and Communications Manager for Special Olympics of Michigan, said.

This years Special Olympics games will start on May 31.

And if you would like to donate, click here.