Sault Ste. Marie Man Charged with Arson After Motel Room Fire

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department says that a Sault Ste. Marie man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Arson.

On March 4 around 2:20 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a fire within a motel room at the Mid City Motel. When the fire department arrived, they said that bystanders told them the fire was extinguished and directed crews to a second story motel room that had smoke and fire damage.

The fire department confirmed that the fire was extinguished and that adjacent rooms where checked and there was no fire spread. They also say no one was injured during the fire.

Shortly after arriving, the police department says that investigators took Luke Engle, 45, into custody.

Engle was arraigned on March 21 with First Degree Arson and Habitual Offender 4th Notice.

Police say that Engle received a $500,000 bond, tether and is currently on parole.

They also say that the fire is an open and active investigation.